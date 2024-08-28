The SPAC Boom Was a Mess -- But Investors Can Learn These Valuable Lessons From It

In the zero-interest and ultra-speculative environment of 2020 and 2021, hundreds upon hundreds of special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, scrambled to find private businesses to bring to the public markets. Not shockingly, it didn't end well in many cases, especially after the Fed Reserve's zero-interest rate policy came to an end. However, smart investors learn valuable lessons from situations like these, and in this video, two of our longtime contributors discuss what they learned.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of Aug. 21, 2024. The video was published on Aug. 22, 2024.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Amazon: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2010, you’d have $19,766 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2010, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $42,977 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $371,270!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See 3 “Double Down” stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 26, 2024

Dan Caplinger has positions in Sky Harbour Group. Matt Frankel has positions in Sky Harbour Group and SoFi Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends Sky Harbour Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.