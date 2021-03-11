BCC Investment, a blank check company formed by Bain Capital Credit, filed on Thursday with the SEC to raise up to $300 million in an initial public offering.



The Boston, MA-based company plans to raise $300 million by offering 30 million units at $10. Each unit will consist of one share of common stock and one-fifth of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, BCC Investment will command a market value of $375 million.



The company is led by Chairman Jeffrey Robinson, who currently serves as Managing Director, Head of the Distressed and Special Situations Group, and is the Portfolio Manager of the Distressed and Special Situations Funds at Bain Capital Credit. He is joined by CEO Olof Bergqvist and CFO Sally Dornaus, who serve as Managing Directors at Bain Capital Credit. BCC Investment intends to pursue an initial business combination with a scaled business featuring an established business model, a defensible market position, and sustainable long-term growth drivers, which may benefit from entering the public equity markets and from ongoing partnership with a well-established professional investor.



BCC Investment was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol BCIC.U. It filed confidentially on February 10, 2021. Goldman Sachs and Evercore ISI are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

The article SPAC BCC Investment, formed by Bain Capital Credit, files for a $300 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



