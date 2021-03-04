Aurora Acquisition, a blank check company backed by Novator Partners targeting EMEA technology and media companies, raised $220 million by offering 22 million units at $10. The company offered 2 million more units than anticipated. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-fourth of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. The company raised an additional $35 million in a concurrent private placement to the sponsor.



The company is led by Chairman Thor Björgólfsson, the founder and Chairman of private equity fund Novator Partners, and CEO Arnaud Massenet, the founder and Chairman of Grip, a subsidiary of Intros.at, an artificial intelligence company specialized in organizing virtual conferences for corporate and virtual meetings.



Aurora Acquisition plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol AURCU. Barclays acted as a lead manager on the deal.

The article SPAC Aurora Acquisition prices upsized $220 million IPO, targeting EMEA tech and media originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



