Artemis Strategic Investment Corp., a blank check company focused on the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $150 million in an initial public offering.



The Phoenix, AZ-based company plans to raise $150 million by offering 15 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Artemis Strategic Investment Corp. would command a market value of $188 million.



The company is led by Co-CEO and Chairperson Holly Gagnon, who previously served as the CEO of Seneca Gaming, which manages the gaming operations of the Seneca Nation of Indians, and Co-CEO Philip Kaplan, who currently serves as the CEO of GameWorks (GMWX) and Managing Partner of April Mountain Properties. The company plans to target businesses that provide transformational technology to experiential entertainment within the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries.



Artemis Strategic Investment Corp. was founded in 2021 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ARTEU. Barclays and BMO Capital Markets are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

The article SPAC Artemis Strategic Investment Corp. files for a $150 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

