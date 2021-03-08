Angel Pond Holdings, a blank check company focusing on technology-enabled sectors in Greater China, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $300 million in an initial public offering.



The New York, NY-based company plans to raise $300 million by offering 30 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Angel Pond Holdings would command a market value of $375 million.



The company was founded by CEO and Chairman Theodore Wang, the founder of Puissance Capital Management and Angel Pond Capital and a former Partner at Goldman Sachs, and Simon Xie, the founder and Executive Director of Hangzhou Hupan Shannan Capital Management and a co-founder of Alibaba Group. Angel Pond Holdings plans to target businesses in the Greater China region, especially technology-enabled sectors, including e-commerce, enterprise software and cloud computing, and fintech.



Angel Pond Holdings was founded in 2021 and plans to list on the NYSE. It has not selected a symbol yet (RC ticker: APHU.RC). Goldman Sachs (Asia) and J.P. Morgan are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

The article SPAC Angel Pond Holdings, co-founded by Alibaba co-founder Simon Xie, files for a $300 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

