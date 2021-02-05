American Acquisition Opportunity, a blank check company formed by the founders of Land Betterment Corp targeting land and resource holding companies, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



The Fishers, IN-based company plans to raise $100 million by offering 10 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, American Acquisition Opportunity would command a market value of $126 million.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Mark Jensen and CFO, President, and Director Kirk Taylor, the founders of benefit corporation Land Betterment Corp, where they serve as Executive Chairman and President, respectively. The company plans to focus on opportunities with land and resource holdings companies, with the potential to create, support, and/or innovate for the new economy. The universe of potential targets may include companies controlling or owning the natural resources used in supporting and creating a resilient and critical domestic supply chain, including transportation, green infrastructure, and sustainable logistics.



American Acquisition Opportunity was founded in 2021 and plans to list on the Nasdaq. It has not selected a symbol yet (RC ticker: AACO.RC). Kingswood Capital Markets is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article SPAC American Acquisition Opportunity files for a $100 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

