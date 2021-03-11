Alexandria Agtech/Climate Innovation Acquisition, a blank check company formed by Alexandria Real Estate Equities targeting agtech and climate innovation, filed on Thursday with the SEC to raise up to $250 million in an initial public offering.



The Pasadena, CA-based company plans to raise $250 million by offering 25 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-fourth of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Alexandria Agtech/Climate Innovation Acquisition would command a market value of $313 million.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Joel Marcus, co-founder and Executive Chairman of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE), and plans to target market-leading agtech and climate innovation technologies.



Alexandria Agtech/Climate Innovation Acquisition was founded in 2021 and plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol AACE.U. Goldman Sachs is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article SPAC Alexandria Agtech/Climate Innovation Acquisition files for a $250 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

