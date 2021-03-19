AF Acquisition, a blank check company targeting the food and beverage, wellness, beauty, pet, and personal care sectors, raised $200 million by offering 20 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



AF Acquisition is a partnership between AF Ventures, Scharf Brothers, and Mistral Equity Partners. The company is led by Chairman and President Andrew Scharf, who is a Principal and CIO of Scharf Brothers, and CEO and Director Jordan Gaspar, the founder and Managing Partner of AF Ventures. The company plans to leverage its management team's experience in the better-for-you consumer packaged goods industry and target the food and beverage, health and wellness, beauty, pet, and personal care sectors in the US.



AF Acquisition plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol AFAQU. Cowen acted as a lead manager on the deal.

The article SPAC AF Acquisition prices $200 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.