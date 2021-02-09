SPAC 2021 Investment Opportunity

(New York)

Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs) or “blank check companies” soared to notoriety in 2020. Though not a new financial instrument, they raised around $80bn from 237 deals in 2020, which is more capital than in the last decade combined. BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has even suggested that SPACs could come to replace the traditional IPO process.

So what can we expect from SPACs in the coming year and how can investors maximize gains in this space? Market conditions and the macroeconomic level both suggest an environment that will continue to support SPAC popularity. Low interest rates make SPACs a low opportunity-cost option. Combined with the downside protection of the cash being stored in treasury bills until a target company is identified, and the flexibility they offer in the option to pull out before the merger, they will remain a reasonable choice for those looking to capitalize on a post-Covid recovery and high equity valuations.

SPAC popularity has been propelled by the involvement of credible, experienced backers (Michael Klein, Bill Ackman etc.), something which seems unlikely to fade in the near future. Chamath Palihapitiya, for example, has formed 6 SPACs (A to E) ranging in value from $350m to $1bn, and has indicated his intention to complete the alphabet! According to BTIG there are 210 SPACs currently searching for an appropriate target company, with time limits of 18-24 months.[1] And Goldman Sachs have suggested that more than $300bn worth of SPAC stock could be issued over the next two years.[2]

SPACs are democratizing the traditional IPO process, giving financial advisors and individual retail investors access to an IPO private equity style of investing which had previously only been available to large institutions. But while the momentum continues, it’s not easy to pick the winners. Not all of the 2020 completed SPAC deals saw the strong growth of Virgin Galactic (up 73%[3]) or Draft Kings (up over 400%[4]) after their mergers. This is where a SPAC ETF offers exposure to this growing space, while mitigating the risk of backing one specific deal.

Defiance ETFs recently launched SPAK, the first SPAC ETF, which tracks a rules-based, weighted index of SPACs both in the pre-merger “blank check” stage (40% of the index) and for two years following the merger (60% of the index). SPAK thereby seeks to give investors diversified access to the whole flow of the SPAC IPO process, including the gains which can accompany and emanate from a successful merger. SPAK groups the most liquid, compelling and innovative SPAC and SPAC-originating companies, but potentially mitigates risk of overexposure to any one deal – no security in the index exceeds a relative value of 12%, and no more than 45% of the index is comprised of stocks that each represent over 5%. The index is passively managed, which explains its expense ratio (0.45%), while its constituents are reviewed monthly to ensure that the ETF captures the potential dynamism of the SPAC space.

