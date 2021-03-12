1Sharpe Acquisition, a blank check company formed by 1Sharpe Capital targeting PropTech and FinTech businesses, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $225 million in an initial public offering.



The Piedmont, CA-based company plans to raise $225 million by offering 22.5 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, 1Sharpe Acquisition would command a market value of $290 million.



The company is led by CEO and Director Gregor Watson and CFO and Director Rob Bloemker, co-founders of investment manager 1Sharpe Capital, and Chairman Charles Haldeman Jr., the former CEO of Freddie Mac. 1Sharpe Acquisition plans to target a technology business related to the verticals of real estate (PropTech) or financial services (FinTech).



1Sharpe Acquisition was founded in 2021 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol UNOOU. Barclays and Cantor Fitzgerald are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

The article SPAC 1Sharpe Acquisition files for a $225 million IPO, targeting FinTech and PropTech originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

