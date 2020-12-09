FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition, a blank check company targeting biotechnology and telemedicine in North America, filed on Wednesday with the SEC to raise up to $50 million in an initial public offering.



The New York, NY-based company was founded in 2020 and booked n/a in sales for the 12 months ended . It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol FOXWU. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition filed confidentially on November 4, 2020. Kingswood Capital Markets is the sole bookrunner on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

The article SPAC: Biotech and telemedicine-focused FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition files for a $50 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



