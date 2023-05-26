SP500 Tests Session Highs As Michigan Consumer Sentiment Exceeds Expectations

Key Insights

Michigan Consumer Sentiment decreased from 63.5 in April to 59.2 in May.

The debt ceiling uncertainty put pressure on Consumer Sentiment.

SP500 tested session highs as the report exceeded analyst expectations

On May 26, the University of Michigan released the final reading of Michigan Consumer Sentiment report. The report indicated that Consumer Sentiment declined from 63.5 in April to 59.2 in May, compared to analyst consensus of 57.7.

Current Economic Conditions declined from 68.2 in April to 64.9 in May, while the Index of Consumer Expectations decreased from 60.5 to 55.4.

The University of Michigan commented: “Consumer sentiment slid 7% amid worries about the path of the economy, erasing nearly half of the gains achieved after the all-time historic low from last June. This decline mirrors the 2011 debt ceiling crisis, during which sentiment also plunged.”

According to recent reports, Republicans and Democrats want to raise the debt ceiling for two years, which could be bullish for riskier assets and provide more support to consumer sentiment. Treasury yields have started to pull-back after the multi-day rally.

SP500 tested session highs after the release of the better-than-expected Michigan Consumer Sentiment report. Debt ceiling negotiations will remain the key catalyst for SP500 in the upcoming days.

Gold is trying to settle back above the $1950 level as traders focus on the pullback in Treasury yields.

U.S. Dollar Index pulled back from session highs as traders reacted to the Consumer Sentiment data. Traders should note that debt ceiling negotiations will be the main driver for the U.S. Dollar Index dynamics today.

