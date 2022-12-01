Banking

S&P warns of possible trebling of U.S., European default rates

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

December 01, 2022 — 11:23 am EST

Written by Marc Jones for Reuters ->

LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Credit rating firm S&P Global has warned that speculative-grade U.S. and European corporate default rates are likely to double and might even treble next year as rising borrowing costs take their toll.

The firm estimated that the "trailing-12-month default rates" in the U.S. and Europe would reach 3.75% and 3.25% respectively by September, more than double the 1.6% and 1.4% in September 2022.

With so much depending on the length, breadth and depth of a potential global economic downturn, however, S&P added that "pessimistic forecasts for default rates of 6.0% and 5.5% aren’t out of the question".

"We expect credit ratings to deteriorate, as credit fundamentals - for many corporates and some sovereigns - erode further", S&P's 2023 outlook report said.

(Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Danilo Masoni)

((marc.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0)20 7513 4042; Reuters Messaging: marc.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net Twitter @marcjonesrtrs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

