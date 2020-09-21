S&P warns of doom loop as bank-sovereign nexus tightens

LONDON, Sept 21 (IFR) - European banks have invested almost €210bn in sovereign bonds since the coronavirus pandemic, which though manageable for the time being, could lead to new bank-sovereign doom loop, warns S&P.

"Although it's a fairly remote scenario at this stage in Europe, in case of sovereign distress and higher credit spreads for government bonds, banks would have to devalue their sovereign debt security holdings, causing asset losses and weakening capital adequacy," the rating agency said in a report.

"From the perspective of sovereigns, banks play a fundamental role in financing and facilitating the real economy that is the engine of wealth and growth."

European banks boosted their sovereign bond holdings by roughly 15% between February and June according to S&P, a near sevenfold increase of the rise recorded during the same period in 2019, the report said.

They did so in a context of flight-to-safety behaviour, ECB support measures such as PELTRO and TLTRO, and excess liquidity.

S&P views the banks' purchases of sovereign debt as a temporary response to the excess liquidity in the market that will not constrain lending capacity to the private sector.

However the agency warns that regulators must pay heightened attention to the increasing exposure of European banks' to home sovereign bonds, especially for those based in CEE and EU periphery countries, since their exposure levels were already elevated prior to the pandemic crisis.

"In countries like Germany and France [the share of home sovereign debt that domestic banks hold] is typically just about 5% and 10% of total private-sector lending," wrote S&P.

For economies such as Spain and Portugal, the ratio is closer to 20%, while banks in the largest countries in CEE hold close to 50%.

"Overall, banking systems in Europe continue to carry an elevated amount of home sovereign exposures of nearly €1,600trn at end-June 2020 (roughly 10% of the GDP of the EU-27 plus UK)," S&P said.

In comparison, these systems carry an amount close to €600bn of foreign sovereign debt.

Nevertheless, S&P points out that the EU is in a better position, compared to a nearly decade ago, when it comes to ensuring spreads on sovereign debt do not widen excessively if faced with a widespread economic crisis.

The report says this is in part due to the EU launching crisis resolution instruments such as the ESM in 2012 and most recently its EU Recovery Fund.

It is also due to the fact that the EU's accommodative monetary policy has helped improve eurozone sovereigns' credit standing.

Furthermore, the report states that the proposals from the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision over tightening the regulatory treatment of banks' sovereign exposures, which the BCBS currently considers as risk-free, go in the right direction but not necessarily far enough.

S&P highlights that additional tightening of the sovereign-bank nexus may also set back the initiative to create a pan-European deposit issuance system.

"The tight link between banks and home sovereigns is a recurrent source of policymaker contention because it operates in the opposite direction of the much discussed but still-unresolved initiative... This would work to spread risk throughout the European Monetary Union, rather than concentrate it in individual member countries."

(Reporting by Malicka Sielinou; Editing by Robert Hogg, Sudip Roy)

