S&P ups Stellantis' rating to 'BBB' on solid 2021 performance

MILAN, March 18 (Reuters) - Ratings agency S&P Global said on Friday it had upgraded carmaker Stellantis' STLA.MI, STLA.PA rating to 'BBB' from 'BBB-', citing stronger-than-expected 2021 performance in terms of EBITDA margins and free cash flow generation.

"We expect Stellantis to continue to report solid EBITDA margins of about 10% during the auto industry's energy transition in 2022-2023, despite high cost inflation and supply chain disruptions likely exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine conflict," analysts at S&P Global said in a report.

The credit ratings agency has a 'stable' outlook on the carmaker.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

