S&P upgrades SoftBank Group credit outlook to positive on Arm IPO

By Anton Bridge

TOKYO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings revised its credit outlook for Japanese technology investor SoftBank Group 9984.T from stable to positive after the initial public offering (IPO) of British chip designer, Arm Holdings ARM.O, its largest asset, last week.

S&P said the listing has led to a substantial improvement in the liquidity of SoftBank's investment portfolio and that this is likely to endure in the next year or so.

The agency affirmed its BB long-term issuer credit rating, saying it expected SoftBank's loan-to-value ratio to remain at its current level or worsen and said it expected the group would continue to make growth investments "despite an uncertain external environment."

(Reporting by Anton Bridge; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

