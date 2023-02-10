S&P upgrades Brazil's Embraer to 'BB+' on solid cash flow

Adds details, quotes

SAO PAULO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - S&P has upgraded the credit rating of Embraer SA EMBR3.SA to "BB+" from "BB," citing solid cash flow and expectations that key financial metrics will remain on the rise in coming years, a document seen by Reuters showed on Friday.

The decision places the Brazilian planemaker one level below hitting "investment grade" on S&P's ratings scale, though the agency said the outlook for the company was "stable".

Embraer's Chief Financial Officer Antonio Carlos Garcia had stated last year the firm was confident it would be able to regain its investment-grade credit rating by 2023 as it revealed a corporate plan based on higher inventory usage and lowering the cost of goods sold.

S&P said in its research note that Embraer's upgrade came on the back of its view the company will continue to demonstrate a solid post-pandemic recovery, with higher cash flow and lower debt to allow for stronger credit metrics in coming years.

Embraer will "continue increasing revenues and EBITDA in the next few years stemming from increasing aircraft deliveries in both the commercial and executive aviation businesses, higher aftermarket revenues, and operating efficiency improvements," it said.

The world's No. 3 planemaker behind Boeing BA.N and Airbus AIR.PA is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results on March 10.

Brazil-traded shares in Embraer were up roughly 1% on Friday, beating a 0.4% gain on the benchmark stock index Bovespa .BVSP.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo Editing by Nick Zieminski)

