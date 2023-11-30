S&P unexpectedly revises Turkey's outlook to positive, rating affirmed

Adds details in paragraphs 2-5

Nov 30 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings on Thursday revised Turkey's sovereign credit outlook to positive from stable on subsiding twin deficits and affirmed its rating at "B".

The move comes outside of a strict ratings calendar and S&P said the deviation complies with recent policy adjustments including last week's 10 percentage point hike in the central bank's benchmark rate to 40% as well as "the monthly current account surplus posted in September, and the recovery in usable reserves during the first 17 days of November."

A "B" rating is five notches below investment grade. The positive outlook indicates a possibility of an upgrade but is not tied to a timeline.

The Turkish central bank's net international reserves rose by near $7 billion to $35.81 billion in the week to Nov. 24, hitting its highest since March 2020, data showed on Thursday.

The next scheduled review for Turkey will take place in 2024, S&P said.

(Reporting by Aatrayee Chatterjee in Bengaluru and Rodrigo Campos in New York; Editing by Maju Samuel and Sandra Maler)

((rodrigo.campos@reuters.com; @RodrigoCampos;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.