US Markets
SPX

S&P turns negative in volatile trade

Contributor
Medha Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The S&P 500 slipped into negative territory in volatile trading on Friday, as it flirted with a key long-term technical indicator, a day after a punishing session for Wall Street on fears of a resurgence in coronavirus infections and economic worries.

June 12 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 slipped into negative territory in volatile trading on Friday, as it flirted with a key long-term technical indicator, a day after a punishing session for Wall Street on fears of a resurgence in coronavirus infections and economic worries.

At 1:48 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 3.79 points, or 0.02%, at 25,124.38, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 9.69 points, or 0.32%, at 2,992.41. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 46.24 points, or 0.49%, at 9,446.49.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular