S&P/TSX Composite Index Rebounds To New Record Closing High

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks moved moderately higher during trading on Wednesday, more than offsetting the modest pullback seen during the previous session.

After edging down by less than a tenth of a percent during Tuesday's session, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed 83.16 points or 0.3 percent to a new record closing high of 25,488.30.

The strength on Bay Street came after closely watched U.S. consumer price inflation data for October came in line with economist estimates.

While the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation readings showed an acceleration by the annual rate of consumer price growth, the data has still increased optimism the central bank will cut interest rates again next month.

Consumer staples stocks showed a strong move to the upside on the day, driving the S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index up by 1.9 percent.

Significant strength was also visible among healthcare stocks, as reflected by the 1.0 percent gain posted by the S&P/TSX Capped Health Care Index.

Utilities, consumer discretionary and telecom stocks also saw some strength, moving higher along with most of the other major sectors.

