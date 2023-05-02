News & Insights

S&P slashes First Republic Bank's ratings to 'CC'

Credit: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOTT

May 02, 2023 — 10:40 pm EDT

Written by Jyoti Narayan for Reuters ->

May 2 (Reuters) - S&P Global on Tuesday slashed First Republic Bank's FRC.N credit rating deeper into junk territory after the U.S. lender was closed by California banking regulators.

S&P cut its rating to 'CC' and said it expects default to be a "virtual certainty."

(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Jyoti.Narayan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Stocks mentioned

