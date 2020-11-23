S&P sceptical of allowing corporates into Indian banking

By Nupur Anand

MUMBAI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings said on Monday a recommendation from an Indian central bank committee to allow industrial conglomerates to set up banks as part of proposed changes to the banking sector, is fraught with risk.

A working group at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recommended a series of changes, details of which were made public last week, that include allowing industrial houses to act as so-called bank promoters, meaning they could take a major stake in a lender.

"The working group's concerns regarding conflict of interest, concentration of economic power, and financial stability in allowing corporates to own banks are potential risks," S&P Global Ratings said in a note.

Corporate ownership of banks raises the risk of inter-group lending, diversion of funds and reputational exposure, S&P said, adding that contagion risk from corporate defaults would also rise significantly if industrial houses were at the helm of a bank.

Last week, India placed a private lender under moratorium for a month due to a "serious deterioration" in its finances. .

Non-performing assets (NPA) within the corporate sector remain elevated even though they came down from 18% in March 2018 to 13% in March 2020, said S&P.

A former RBI governor, Raghuram Rajan, and a former deputy governor, Viral Acharya, also criticised the proposal, calling it a "bad" idea.

"It will further exacerbate the concentration of economic (and political) power in certain business houses," they said a note published on Monday on LinkedIn.

Even though India needed more banks it was not wise to allow industrial houses into banking as the history of such inter-connected lending showed it could be disastrous, they said.

The panel's recommendations included allowing shadow banks to convert into lenders, which could improve financial stability, the ratings agency said. .

The central bank has invited comments on the committee's report, which can be submitted until Jan. 15, 2021.

