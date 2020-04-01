S&P says major Aussie banks not at risk of downgrade amid pandemic

April 1 (Reuters) - Major Australian banks are equipped to manage a substantial rise in credit losses triggered by effects of the conronavirus outbreak and their credit ratings are not at risk of a downgrade, ratings agency S&P Global said.

The agency, however, now expects credit losses at banks in 2020 to more than triple from 2019 levels, up from its earlier estimate that losses would nearly double.

Australia's prudential regulator had last month loosened its capital requirements to enable banks to lend more freely and boost credit flow, and S&P said on Wednesday it expects the Australian economy to "strongly rebound" towards the end of the year.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 61822606;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.