S&P says Houthi drone strike risks already factored into Abu Dhabi credit rating

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Credit ratings agency S&P Global said its AA score of Abu Dhabi already factored in geopolitical risks after Yemen's Houthi group launched drone and missile strikes in the emirate which set off explosions in fuel trucks and killed three people.

"Abu Dhabi ratings already capture the risks from unpredictable Gulf geopolitics," S&P said in a report published on Tuesday, also citing the "exceptional strength" of Abu Dhabi's finances.

"More generally, we do not expect tensions between Iran and its proxies and Gulf Cooperation Council Countries will lead to direct military conflict".

(Reporting by Marc Jones, editing by Karin Strohecker)

