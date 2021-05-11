S&P says downside risks remain for Australia rating after budget

SYDNEY, May 11 (Reuters) - S&P Global ratings on Tuesday said Australia could still lose its triple-A credit rating after the government announced a narrower budget deficit than first projected, but forecast several more years of shortfalls.

"The negative outlook on Australia reflects a substantial deterioration of fiscal headroom at the 'AAA' rating level and our view that risks remain tilted toward the downside," S&P said in a statement.

S&P said fiscal deficits would have to narrow toward their long-term trend over the next two to three years for Australia to maintain the credit rating.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

