S&P revises Turkey outlook to 'stable' on policy shift

Sept 29 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings on Friday revised its outlook on Turkey to "stable" from "negative," citing policy shifts by the country, and affirmed its rating at "B".

Turkey's new economic team is "enacting measures aimed at cooling the overheated economy and stabilizing the exchange rate without undermining financial and fiscal stability", the ratings agency said in a statement.

S&P had in March revised Turkey's outlook to "negative", citing vulnerabilities from the country's low policy rates, directed lending and regulatory control on its foreign currency positions and interest rates.

Last week, Turkey's central bank raised its key interest rate by 500 basis points to 30%, marking a second month of aggressive tightening.

The bank, which has hiked rates by 2,150 basis points since June, reiterated it is ready to raise rates further as needed to rein in inflation.

Earlier this month, the government said it sees annual inflation rising to 65% by year-end, before dipping to 33% next year. It also trimmed economic growth forecasts.

But recent efforts to shift the country to a more orthodox monetary policy after years of soaring inflation, a sliding lira and boom-and-bust cycles have seen a return of investor confidence.

By 2026, absent renewed political uncertainty, the new team can rebalance Turkey's economy away from external debt financed consumption and toward more balanced external and fiscal accounts, as well as more acceptable levels of inflation, S&P said on Friday.

Earlier in September, ratings agency Fitch upgraded Turkey's foreign currency outlook to "stable" and affirmed its rating at "B", stating changes in economic policy could reduce financial instability in the near term.

(Reporting by Anandita Mehrotra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Shilpi Majumdar)

