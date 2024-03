March 30 (Reuters) - Credit ratings agency S&P on Friday revised its outlook on Oman to positive from stable, citing that the government's balance sheet will strengthen.

The agency also affirmed its rating for the country at 'BB+/B'.

(Reporting by Anandita Mehrotra in Bengaluru)

((Anandita.Mehrotra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.