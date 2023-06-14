S&P revises Brazil's outlook to 'positive' from 'stable'

Adds comment from S&P, context

SAO PAULO, June 14 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday revised its outlook for Brazil to "positive" from "stable", saying that improved fiscal and monetary policy outlooks could boost Brazil's low growth levels.

The decision by the ratings agency is a major boost for leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who came to office in January amid fears he would lack fiscal discipline and expand the role of the state.

News of the decision lifted Brazil's real currency, which rose over 1% against the dollar in its fourth consecutive positive session. The Bovespa stock index .BVSP ended up 2% at its highest level since October.

The ratings agency said continued growth, allied with a new fiscal framework, "could result in a smaller government debt burden than expected, which could support monetary flexibility and sustain the country's net external position."

The country's proposed fiscal framework, yet to be approved by the Senate, establishes a limit on real growth for public spending, aiming to address public debt concerns. Senators are still a final format for the new rules.

The ratings agency also affirmed its 'BB-/B' long and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on Brazil.

