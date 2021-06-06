Banking

S&P revises Australia outlook to stable from negative on 'swift economic recovery'

Contributor
Kanishka Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jason Reed

S&P Global Ratings said on Monday that it had revised the outlook on its long-term ratings on Australia to stable from negative citing the country's "swift economic recovery" from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

June 7 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings said on Monday that it had revised the outlook on its long-term ratings on Australia to stable from negative citing the country's "swift economic recovery" from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"At the same time, we affirmed our 'AAA' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term unsolicited sovereign credit ratings on Australia," S&P said in a statement.

The Australian government's "swift" and "decisive" fiscal and health response to contain the pandemic and limit long-term economic scarring has seen the economy recover quicker and stronger than previously expected by S&P, it said on Monday.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822801;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Banking Videos

    #TradeTalks: Can digital and traditional banking co-exist?

    Can digital and traditional banking co-exist? Forbes Advisor Consumer Banking Expert Mitch Strohm joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss.

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Banking

    Explore

    Most Popular