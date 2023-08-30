News & Insights

S&P research head sees potential boost in Mexico credit rating

August 30, 2023 — 10:15 am EDT

MEXICO CITY, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Mexico's credit rating could improve if the so-called nearshoring impact continues to boost its economy, the head of emerging markets credit research at S&P Global Ratings said in an interview published on Wednesday.

"If, thanks to this situation (nearshoring), Mexico manages to improve investment levels, productivity and economic growth, an improvement in the credit rating could be considered," S&P's Jose Perez in a podcast interview hosted by Mexico bank Banorte.

The has seen increasing numbers of U.S. companies move production closer to North American buyers - specifically to Mexico - and away from Asia, following supply chain snarls during the pandemic.

Last July, S&P Global Ratings upped Mexico's long-term outlook to stable from negative, while affirming the country's BBB long-term foreign currency rating and BBB-plus long-term local currency rating.

He added he does not expect Mexico to begin to lower its benchmark interest rate from its current 11.25% until early next year.

