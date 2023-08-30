News & Insights

S&P research head sees potential boost in Mexico credit rating

MEXICO CITY, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Mexico's credit rating could improve if the so-called nearshoring impact continues to boost its economy, the head of emerging markets credit research at S&P Global Ratings said in an interview published on Wednesday.

In a podcast with Mexico bank Banorte, S&P's Jose Perez also added that he does not expect Mexico to begin to lower its benchmark interest rate until early next year.

