S&P releases ESG industry report on metals and mining industry

MELBOURNE, Feb 12 (Reuters) - S&P Global ratings on Wednesday released its first scorecard for metals and mining companies that rates them on their environmental, social and governance (ESG) credentials, an area of increasing focus for investors.

* Coal mining is the most heavily exposed subsector, as global demand for coal is expected to peak in coming years with more adverse policies expected for coal-fired power, which emits roughly twice as much greenhouse gas as all gasoline burned.

* The mining industry has "well-above-average" exposure to environmental risks, resulting from land use, waste, pollution and water usage. Techniques such as heap leaching or the use of toxic fluids like cyanide and sulphuric acid can be devastating if there are leaks. Low probability events like tailings dam failures as seen in Brazil also have a severe impact.

* Metals production also has "well-above average environmental exposure" for example high green house gas emitting blast furnaces used by the steel industry.

* Main social tensions arise from safety and local labour relations and from the impact on communities of pollution, water or land usage conflicts and economic or landscape impacts.

Selected global miners and S&P's ESG ratings*

* Ratings below BBB- are regarded as non-investment grade

BHP Group

A/Stable/A-1

Rio Tinto PLC

A/Stable/A-1

Codelco

A+/Negative/--

Glencore PLC

BBB+/Stable/A-2

South 32

BBB+/Stable/A-2

Newcrest Mining

BBB/Stable/--

Anglo American

BBB/Stable/A-2

Barrick Gold Corp.

BBB/Stable/A-2

Teck Resources Ltd

BBB-/Stable/--

Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco)

BBB-/Stable/--

Zijin Mining Group Co

BBB-/WatchNeg/--

Alcoa Corp

BB+/Stable/--

Alliance Resource Partners

BB+/Stable/--

Fortescue Metals Group

BB+/Stable/--

Freeport-McMoRan

BB/Stable/--

PT Vale Indonesia

BB/Stable/--

Yanzhou Coal Mining

BB/Stable/--

Arch Coal

BB-/Stable/--

Peabody Energy

B+/Stable/--

China Hongqiao Group

B+/Positive/--

PT Bumi Resources

CCC+/Stable/--

