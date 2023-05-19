S&P raises Ireland's sovereign credit rating, sees budgetary surpluses

(Adds agency statement in paragraph 2, details on Ireland's budget surplus, government debt and S&P's outlook in paragraph 3 to 6)

May 19 (Reuters) - Ratings agency S&P on Friday raised its sovereign credit rating on Ireland to AA from 'AA-', citing the country's ability to post budgetary surpluses through 2026.

"Solid tax revenue growth and the withdrawal of temporary social measures will support Ireland continue posting fiscal surpluses from 2023-2026," the rating agency said.

It added that the tax revenue will also cut general government debt to less than 60% of the gross national income earlier than expected.

S&P said its outlook on the country is stable, reflecting the agency's confidence in the European country's economic growth over the next few years.

Ireland's finance ministry forecast the country's budget surplus to more than double by 2026, as the government plans to set up a new actively managed fund to put surplus funds aside to meet longer-term costs such as pensions and healthcare spending.

The country was one of the few in the euro zone to record a budget surplus last year and its finance ministry expects it to grow to 3.5% of national income this year.

