S&P raises Ireland's rating on strong fiscal measures, economic growth

Sathvik N Reuters
S&P Global Ratings said on Friday that it raised Ireland's long-term and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings to 'AA-/A-1+' from 'A+/A-1', commending the country's strong fiscal measures and economic growth.

"The outlook is stable because we expect that, despite external risks -- including the possibility of a no-deal Brexit -- the Irish economy will remain competitive, flexible, and attractive to foreign investment", S&P said in a statement.

