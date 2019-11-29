S&P raises Ireland's rating on strong fiscal measures, economic growth

Nov 29 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings said on Friday that it raised Ireland's long-term and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings to 'AA-/A-1+' from 'A+/A-1', commending the country's strong fiscal measures and economic growth.

"The outlook is stable because we expect that, despite external risks -- including the possibility of a no-deal Brexit -- the Irish economy will remain competitive, flexible, and attractive to foreign investment", S&P said in a statement.

(Reporting by Sathvik N in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

