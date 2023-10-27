News & Insights

S&P raises Costa Rica's long-term ratings on stronger financial performance

October 27, 2023 — 06:47 pm EDT

Oct 27 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings on Friday raised Costa Rica's long-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings to "BB-minus" from "B-plus," with a stable outlook, the agency said in a statement.

Costa Rica's financial performance has strengthened on the back of solid exports, dynamic economic growth, and a larger liquidity buffer from two straight years of primary fiscal surplus, the ratings agency said.

A 2018 fiscal reform was paying off, with spending contained and in line with the reform, it added.

In the coming year, "fiscal execution will remain solid, though we expect the deficit to increase somewhat and GDP growth to slow given the global backdrop," S&P said.

The agency also affirmed the Central American country's "B" short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings. (Reporting by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Leslie Adler and David Gregorio) ((Brendan.OBoyle@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: COSTA RICA RATINGS/ (UPDATE 1)

