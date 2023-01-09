S&P raises Argentina's long-term local currency rating to 'CCC-'

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Global ratings agency S&P Global on Monday raised its long-term local currency sovereign credit ratings on Argentina to 'CCC-/C' from 'SD/SD' and affirmed its foreign currency ratings at 'CCC+/C'.

S&P said it raised Argentina's rating after it deemed the peso-debt exchange conducted last week as "cured", as the new instruments have been delivered to bondholders.

(Reporting by Richard Rohan Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

