Banking

S&P raises Argentina's long-term local currency rating to 'CCC-'

Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

January 09, 2023 — 05:11 pm EST

Written by Richard Rohan Francis for Reuters ->

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Global ratings agency S&P Global on Monday raised its long-term local currency sovereign credit ratings on Argentina to 'CCC-/C' from 'SD/SD' and affirmed its foreign currency ratings at 'CCC+/C'.

S&P said it raised Argentina's rating after it deemed the peso-debt exchange conducted last week as "cured", as the new instruments have been delivered to bondholders.

(Reporting by Richard Rohan Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((RichardRohan.Francis@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
BankingWorld MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.