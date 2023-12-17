SP Plus (SP) Price Target Increased by 8.47% to 65.28

The average one-year price target for SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) has been revised to 65.28 / share. This is an increase of 8.47% from the prior estimate of 60.18 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 64.64 to a high of 67.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.04% from the latest reported closing price of 50.59 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 353 funds or institutions reporting positions in SP Plus. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 3.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SP is 0.22%, a decrease of 10.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.72% to 22,749K shares. The put/call ratio of SP is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

River Road Asset Management holds 1,605K shares representing 8.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,640K shares, representing a decrease of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SP by 6.77% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,491K shares representing 7.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,606K shares, representing a decrease of 7.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SP by 9.31% over the last quarter.

Segall Bryant & Hamill holds 1,325K shares representing 6.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,327K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SP by 1.95% over the last quarter.

Telemark Asset Management holds 935K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 993K shares, representing a decrease of 6.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SP by 2.83% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 888K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 957K shares, representing a decrease of 7.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SP by 11.25% over the last quarter.

SP Plus Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SP+ facilitates the efficient movement of people, vehicles and personal belongings with the goal of enhancing the consumer experience while improving bottom line results for its clients. The Company provides professional parking management, ground transportation, remote baggage check-in and handling, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and other technology-driven mobility solutions to aviation, commercial, hospitality, healthcare and government clients across North America.

