Nov 2 (Reuters) - Credit rating agency S&P said on Thursday it placed Danish renewable energy firm Orsted's ORSTED.CO rating outlook on 'watch negative' from 'stable'.

S&P affirmed Orsted's 'BBB+' rating.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru)

((Shubham.Kalia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.