S&P places Nippon Steel on negative credit watch after U.S. Steel deal

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Ratings agency S&P on Wednesday placed its 'BBB+' long-term issuer credit rating on Nippon Steel Corp 5401.T on negative credit watch after it clinched a deal to buy U.S. Steel X.N for $14.9 billion in cash.

The acquisition is likely to result in a significant deterioration in Nippon Steel's financial position because of a sharp increase in debt for investments, the agency added.

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru)

