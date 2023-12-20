News & Insights

S&P places Nippon Steel on negative credit watch after U.S. Steel deal

December 20, 2023 — 12:31 am EST

Written by Urvi Dugar for Reuters ->

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Ratings agency S&P on Wednesday placed its 'BBB+' long-term issuer credit rating on Nippon Steel Corp 5401.T on negative credit watch after it clinched a deal to buy U.S. Steel X.N for $14.9 billion in cash.

The acquisition is likely to result in a significant deterioration in Nippon Steel's financial position because of a sharp increase in debt for investments, the agency added.

