S&P opens higher, Nasdaq hits record as all eyes turn to Fed

Devik Jain Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, with Nasdaq hitting another record high, as attention shifted to the Federal Reserve's first projections on the economy post-coronavirus outbreak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 20.41 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 27,251.89.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 6.24 points, or 0.19%, at 3,213.42. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 58.56 points, or 0.59%, to 10,012.32 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

