S&P, Nasdaq end at records as inflation data supports rate cut view

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

February 29, 2024 — 05:20 pm EST

Written by Reuters -> 

        * 
      January PCE in line with expectations
    

        * 
      Initial jobless claims slightly above estimate
    

        * 
      Snowflake slumps on downbeat Q1 revenue forecast
    

        * 
      Indexes up: Dow 0.12%, S&P 0.52%, Nasdaq 0.90%
    

  
    By Chuck Mikolajczak and Noel Randewich
       NEW YORK, Feb 29 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq
closed at record highs on Thursday, buoyed by tech stocks linked
to AI, while inflation data and comments from Federal Reserve
officials helped shape expectations for the timing of the
central bank's interest rate cuts.
    Heavyweight chipmaker Nvidia  advanced 2.08% as one
of the biggest boosts to the benchmark S&P index and Nasdaq
while smaller rival Advanced Micro Devices  surged 9.06%.
Those and other technology companies have been the centerpiece
of a Wall Street rally in recent months, fueled by optimism over
growth prospects related to artificial intelligence.
    Dell Technologies , which sells AI-optimized servers
made with Nvidia's high-end processors, rose 1.51% ahead of its
report after the bell.
    Traders added to bets the Fed will cut rates in June,
according to CME's FedWatch Tool, after a Commerce Department
report showed U.S. prices picked up in January in line with
expectations amid strong gains in the costs of services, while
annual inflation was the lowest in three years.
    "Without kind of a hawkish surprise here, which it wasn't,
it was soft or at least in line, then there's no real reason for
the market to expect the Fed to get more hawkish than they
already outlined," said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy
analyst at Baird in Louisville, Kentucky.
    "It doesn't matter what you think they should do. It's what
they say they're going to do and once again, the market has been
wrestled back into line to where the Fed said they'd be."

    
     The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 47.37 points,
or 0.12%, to 38,996.39. The S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 26.51 points,
or 0.52%, to 5,096.27 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> advanced
144.18 points, or 0.90%, to 16,091.92. 
        The Nasdaq closed above its prior record high of
16,057.44 set on Nov. 21, 2021, while the S&P bested its closing
record of 5,088.80 set just last week.
  
    For the month, the S&P 500 gained 5.17%, the Nasdaq jumped
6.12 pct, and the Dow climbed 2.22%. Each of the three major
indexes registered a gain for February, their fourth straight
monthly advance. The Russell 2000 Small Cap index <.RUT> rose
5.45% for the month.
    Atlanta Fed President and voting member Raphael Bostic
stressed taking data-dependent approach to monetary policy,
saying it was going to be a bumpy path to the Fed's 2% inflation
target, and repeated his view that he sees the central bank
cutting rates "in the summer months."  
    Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Austan Goolsbee said
improvements last year in the supply of goods and the labor
market paved the way for inflation declines this year,
indicating he remains supportive of rate cuts later this year. 
    Reports on consumer and producer prices earlier in February,
which pointed to stubborn inflation, had led investors to dial
back expectations of rate cuts to June. At the beginning of this
year, traders viewed March as the likely starting point for the
Fed's easing cycle.
    Meanwhile, initial jobless claims for the week ended Feb. 24
stood at 215,000, greater than expectations of 210,000,
economists polled by Reuters said.   
    Gains on the Dow were held in check, partly by a 1.59% fall
in Boeing  after a report of a probe by the Department of
Justice.
    Snowflake  slumped 18.14% after the cloud data
analytics company forecast first-quarter product revenue below
Wall Street estimates and said CEO Frank Slootman was retiring.
    Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.7-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE while on the Nasdaq, advancing issues outnumbered
decliners by about a 1.57-to-1 ratio.
        The S&P 500 posted 65 new 52-week highs and one new low
and the Nasdaq recorded 267 new highs and 82 new lows.
  
        Volume on U.S. exchanges was 13.88 billion shares,
compared with the 11.78 billion average for the full session
over the last 20 trading days.
  
    

 (Editing by Richard Chang)

Keywords: USA STOCKS/ (REPEAT, UPDATE 7, GRAPHIC)

