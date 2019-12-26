S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) Hits a New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF IVOG is probably a suitable pick. The fund just hit a 52-week high, up roughly 32.6% from its 52-week low of $110.97/share.
But does it have more gains in store? Let’s take a look at the fund and its near-term outlook to gain an insight into where it might be headed:
IVOG in Focus
The fund invests in stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index, composed of the growth companies in the S&P 400. IVOG is charging 15 bps in fees. The fund has amassed $778 million in AUM.
Why the Move?
All the three major U.S. bourses are scaling new all-time highs. The Sino-US trade deal optimism and rounds of upbeat economic data are the major drivers behind the upside. Notably, the world’s two largest economies, United States and China, recently announced agreeing on a phase-one trade deal. Within the trade pact, the United States has agreed to lower its 15% tariff to 7.5% on about $120 billion worth of Chinese goods. The country has also indefinitely suspended tariffs on roughly $160 billion of Chinese consumer goods, scheduled to be imposed on Dec 15. Moreover, the upbeat jobs report, positive U.S. housing data and encouraging manufacturing updates are hinting toward a healthier economy. These factors have raised the optimism among investors, making the fund an attractive pick.
More Gains Ahead?
Currently, IVOG has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Moreover, it seems IVOG might remain strong given a positive weighted alpha of 22.50.
Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?
Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free>>
Click to get this free report
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG): ETF Research Reports
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.