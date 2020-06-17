Banking

S&P lowers rating on Buenos Aires province's 2027 global bond

Ashwini Raj Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

June 17 (Reuters) - Ratings agency S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday cut its rating on Buenos Aires' global bond due in 2027 to "D" from "CC", after Argentina's largest province missed $68.9 million interest payment.

S&P said it did not expect the payments even in the upcoming 30-day grace period.

