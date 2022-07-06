S&P lifts Mexico outlook on cautious macro management, less energy policy uncertainty

Adds details, finance ministry quote

MEXICO CITY, July 6 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings (S&P) on Wednesday upped Mexico's long-term ratings outlook to stable from negative, citing its expectations of a cautious fiscal and monetary policy as well as less insecurity on energy policy.

Despite a more complex global backdrop, the ratings agency affirmed the country's BBB long-term foreign currency rating and BBB+ long-term local currency rating.

"This improvement.. will allow continued favorable access to international and national markets," Mexico's finance ministry said in a statement in response.

S&P said it expected the government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to pursue economic policies that would result in both stable fiscal and debt dynamics for Latin America's second-largest economy.

"The ratings on Mexico are based on the strengths and weaknesses in its democracy and institutional framework, which have brought political stability and regular changes of government over the last two decades," it said in astatement.

Mexico's new outlook "incorporates the complex fiscal challenges" at Petroleos Mexicanos, the world's most heavily indebted state oil company, and that of Comision Federal de Electricidad, the state power company.

S&P cited "less uncertainty about energy policy" as part of its reasoning for the improved outlook.

In recent months, Lopez Obrador pushed an energy reform which would have allowed the state-owned CFE to dominate the domestic energy market though the controversial measure was struck down in Congress.

Even so, the ratings agency said that any extraordinary support for either Pemex or CFE as well as setbacks in the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement or in macroeconomic management could lead to a downgrade.

Mexico's real per capita growth of its gross domestic product will likely remain below that of its peers, it added, with a similar level of economic development in 2022-2025.

"The rating agency is acknowledging the fiscal and monetary stability and prudence that this administration has promoted," Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio told President Lopez Obrador in a message published by the president.

(Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha; Additional reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Alistair Bell)

((ahmed.farhatha@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, extn. 6568; Reuters Messaging: ahmed.farhatha.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.