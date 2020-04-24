S&P leaves UK's "AA" credit rating unchanged with stable outlook

Banking

Ratings agency Standard & Poor's left Britain's "AA" credit rating unchanged on Friday with a stable outlook, citing a "swift and coordinated response" from authorities in limiting the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

"The UK government and the (Bank of England) have demonstrated sizable fiscal and monetary flexibility," S&P said in a statement.

