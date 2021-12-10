S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB) Hits a 52-Week High

For investors looking for momentum, SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF XHB is probably a suitable pick. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 54.2% from its 52-week low price of $56.15/share.

Let’s take a look at the fund and its near-term outlook to gain an insight into where it might be headed.

XHB in Focus

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, generally correspond to the total return performance of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. XHB has AUM of $2.31 billion and charges an expense ratio of 35 basis points, as stated in the prospectus.

Why the Move?

Though the Fed has turned hawkish, mortgage rates are still near historic lows that are encouraging people to buy more homes, making refinance cheaper. This, in turn, has led to accelerating demand for new homes. U.S. existing home sales in October rose to the highest level in nine months. Homebuilder confidence is also rising, with single-family homes increasing more than expected in November, to the highest level since last May. Lack of resale inventory, combined with strong consumer demand, continues to support single-family homebuilding. This is making funds like XHB an impressive investment option.

More Gains Ahead?

It seems like the fund will remain strong, with a positive weighted alpha of 48.79, which gives cues of a further rally.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.