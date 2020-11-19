S&P Global's (SPGI) Division Unveils Energy Transition Dataset

S&P Global Inc.’s SPGI division S&P Global Market Intelligence yesterday announced the launch of an energy transition dataset that includes hourly price forecasts for power plant hubs.

As part of Market Intelligence’s Power Forecast series, the dataset integrates its insights such as project mapping, Independent System Operator market prices, transmission lines’ routes, battery storage projects and state-level renewable portfolio standards.

It is aimed at equipping market participants such as oil majors, gas companies, merchant generators and electric utilities with enhanced forecasting and analysis. These include estimation of the economics of wind and/or solar plant output fluctuation pattern by time of day, fetching insights about locations that have higher probability of benefiting from addition of battery storage, adding hourly and daily price prediction insights to models and templates, performance spread option valuation for supporting investment, market analysis, mergers and acquisitions, and for matching renewable energy generation and prices to time of availability.

"Having deep on-the-ground differentiated insights provides a unique view into the broader market trends, such as whether a region is more suited to a particular technology and where the investments will likely flow," said Steve Piper, research director for Energy at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Notably, shares of S&P Global gained 27.5% over the past year, significantly outperforming the 6.4% rally of the industry it belongs to.

