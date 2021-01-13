S&P Global's (SPGI) Division Collaborates With Vertical IQ

S&P Global Inc.’s SPGI division S&P Global Market Intelligence and industry intelligence provider Vertical IQ have announced a strategic collaboration yesterday.

The collaboration is aimed at enhancing financial institutions’ access to actionable information when it comes to offering financial support to small businesses. This in turn is expected to expand customer reach of both companies as they share industry research and insights between their platforms.

Through this collaboration, S&P Global Market Intelligence clients will get access to Vertical IQ's reports on industries that include mainly small-medium enterprises such as breweries, florists, construction, and manufacturing, across more than 90% of the U.S. economy. Such reports cover insights about local business industry structure, financial benchmarks and working capital requirements.

“We are thrilled to be working with Vertical IQ and leveraging their unique expertise with industry insight and local/regional business economies," said Jimmy Pittenger, senior director of Financial Institutions at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Notably, S&P Global Market Intelligence revenues were up 9% year over year to $530 million, in the last-reported quarter.

S&P Global shares gained 8.9% over the past year, against the 3.2% decline of the industry it belongs to and 17.6% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

