S&P Global warns $40 oil could leave Gulf close to junk

By 2027, the paper estimated a deterioration in countries' fiscal positions would push the average rating of Gulf sovereigns down to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'.

As it got closer to 2040 they would fall again, dropping the average down to 'BBB-', the last rung of the coveted investment grade bracket that tends to improve a country's borrowing costs.

Below that level ratings move into 'junk' or 'non-investment grade' territory which some large pension funds and asset managers are not permitted to invest in by the mandates.

S&P said that second phase of downgrades would be due to weaker macroeconomic fundamentals and declining GDP per capita levels.

"As the price of oil continues to decline, the concentrated economies of the Gulf shrink commensurately, highlighting the inherent risks of commodity dependence," the report said.

