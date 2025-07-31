S&P Global Updates FY25 Guidance

(RTTNews) - S&P Global (SPGI) said, for 2025, the company now projects EPS in a range of $14.35 - $14.60, and adjusted EPS in a range of $17.00 - $17.25. Revenue growth is projected in a range of 5% - 7%. The company said it is lowering guidance for GAAP EPS from the previous range of $14.60 - $15.10, as higher expected revenue is more than offset primarily by lower expected gain on sale of assets. The company said the low end of adjusted EPS guidance increased by $0.25, due to higher expected revenue, with the high end of the range unchanged.

For the full year 2025, the company expects to return approximately 85% of adjusted free cash flow to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. The Board has authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.96. The company expects to execute additional accelerated share repurchases totaling up to $1.3 billion in the coming weeks.

Second quarter GAAP net income increased 6% to $1.072 billion. GAAP earnings per share increased 9% to $3.50. Adjusted net income increased 7% to $1.356 billion and adjusted earnings per share increased 10% to $4.43. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $4.22, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Revenue was $3.755 billion, an increase of 6%.

The company said it remains on track with the previously announced planned separation of its Mobility division. The divestiture of the OSTTRA Joint Venture also remains on track for completion in 2025.

S&P Global also announced the appointment of Bill Eager, Chief Executive Officer of CARFAX, as President of S&P Global Mobility, effective August 15, 2025, and CEO designate upon completion of the previously announced planned separation of Mobility into a standalone public company. Eager succeeds Edouard Tavernier, who will remain with the company as a strategic advisor through September 30, 2025.

